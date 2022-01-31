Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

