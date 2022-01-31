Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Legrand in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LGRVF opened at $101.70 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.