Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.