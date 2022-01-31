Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Down 2.3%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 42,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,070,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.