LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 23.4%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) shot up 23.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 116,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 56,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of C$47.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

