LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 9.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 13,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,651,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.