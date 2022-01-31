LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 9.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 13,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,651,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.