Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.30. Lexington Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 50,217 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,613,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,912,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.