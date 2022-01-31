LHT Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. LHT has a market capitalization of $102,586.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013381 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

