Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,002 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $62,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

