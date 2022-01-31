Lido DAO Token Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004894 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and $7.77 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

