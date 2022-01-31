Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.45

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $156,863.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00286232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

