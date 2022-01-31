Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Up 7.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.90 and last traded at C$39.73. Approximately 194,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,005,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.42.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

