LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $24.79 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $81,313.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,080,712,506 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

