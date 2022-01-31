Liquity Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.00 million and $1.93 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,877,403 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

