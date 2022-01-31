Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.74. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,373. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

