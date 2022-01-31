LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 1,296,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

