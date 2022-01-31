LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

