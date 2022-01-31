loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 934,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.