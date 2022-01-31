LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $767,276.05 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $767,276.05 and approximately $4,149.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00253311 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.22 or 0.01134800 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003713 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

