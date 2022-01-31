Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.58 on Monday, hitting $387.57. 28,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

