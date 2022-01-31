Loews (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. Loews has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

