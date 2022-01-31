Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,323 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $186.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

