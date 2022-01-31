Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,700 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

ZBRA opened at $492.57 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $382.49 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.82. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.