Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,320 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

NYSE UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

