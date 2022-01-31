Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $159.80 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

