Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,783 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $147.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

