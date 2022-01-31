Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

