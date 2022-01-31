Loopring Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $179.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113726 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.