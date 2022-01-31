Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 50,919 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.