Loser Coin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $648,035.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.