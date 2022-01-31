Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 73.4% in January

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Lotus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.