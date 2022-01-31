Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 73.4% in January

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Lotus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
About Lotus Resources
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.