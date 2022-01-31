Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of LUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 99,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,367. Luby’s has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luby’s by 96.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter worth $354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

