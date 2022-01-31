Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Monday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

