Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.
Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Monday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
