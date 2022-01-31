Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

