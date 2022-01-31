LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €800.00 ($909.09) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($772.73) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €801.09 ($910.33).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC traded up €22.40 ($25.45) during trading on Monday, hitting €716.40 ($814.09). The stock had a trading volume of 843,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €710.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.