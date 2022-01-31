Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 421,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,032. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.