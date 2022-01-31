LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $94.42. 7,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

