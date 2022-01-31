LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.
NYSE:LYB traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $94.42. 7,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
