LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

