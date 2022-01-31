LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

