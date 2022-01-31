M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

