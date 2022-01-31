M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 362,347 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

