M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MBSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,947. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

About M3 Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

