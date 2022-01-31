Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 16,394 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Yelp worth $59,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

