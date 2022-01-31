Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,107 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $58,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

