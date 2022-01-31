Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $67,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,725. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

