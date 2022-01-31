Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.39% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $60,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.