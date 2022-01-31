Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 450,602 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.