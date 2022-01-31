Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $58,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

