Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $73,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $99.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

