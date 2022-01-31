Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of HubSpot worth $63,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.14 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

